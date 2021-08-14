Tropical Storm Grace Forms in Atlantic, Could Impact South Florida by Next Week

While South Florida awaits the impacts of Tropical Depression Fred, the next named system has formed in the Atlantic and is keeping the area in its cone of concern.

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning, with the National Hurricane Center saying the system has winds of 40 miles per hour as it sits 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Grace is moving to the west at 22 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Grace is forecast to eventually slow down in its movement speed before moving across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Some strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days before Grace is expected to weaken early next week as it moves across the Greater Antilles, according to the NHC.

Between three and six inches of rain is forecast across the Caribbean during Grace’s movement, while heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of South Florida and the Keys as the cone of concern has Grace impacting South Florida by Thursday.

Grace became the seventh named system of the 2021 hurricane season.