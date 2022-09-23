Tropical Depression Nine

Tropical Storm Ian Officially Forms: Watch the Track Live

Much of Florida remained in the cone of concern Friday as Tropical Depression Nine strengthens on its west-northwest path

By NBC 6 Staff

Tropical Storm officially formed Friday night in the Atlantic and could have implications for Florida within days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night. National Hurricane Center forecasters say the storm could hit Florida as a major Category 3 storm.

Though it is too soon to know what this system wants to do, all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a powerful Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hurricane conditions to Canada Friday night.

As of a recent advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the western and central Azores Friday and Saturday, potentially causing landslides and flooding.

