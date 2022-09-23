Tropical Storm Ian Officially Forms: Watch the Track Live

Tropical Storm officially formed Friday night in the Atlantic and could have implications for Florida within days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night. National Hurricane Center forecasters say the storm could hit Florida as a major Category 3 storm.

Though it is too soon to know what this system wants to do, all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

11PM FRIDAY: Tropical Depression Nine is now officially Tropical Storm Ian. The center track continues to keep Ian's eye just west of Key West, but possibly being close to "major" status by that point on Tuesday. @nbc6 #nbc6 pic.twitter.com/a75wACemF0 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a powerful Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hurricane conditions to Canada Friday night.

As of a recent advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the western and central Azores Friday and Saturday, potentially causing landslides and flooding.