Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies: Watch the Track Live

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to undergo rapid intensification in the Atlantic and could have implications for Florida within days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night. National Hurricane Center forecasters say the storm could hit Florida as a major Category 3 storm.

While Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern, all of South Florida will need to monitor the system in the coming days as the storm's path moves west-northwest.

Meanwhile, a powerful post-tropical cyclone Fiona hit eastern Canada Saturday morning after battering Bermuda with strong winds and heavy rain.

Fiona so far has been blamed for at least five deaths — two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one in the French island of Guadeloupe.

Tropical Storm Gaston is moving westward away from the Azores Saturday after producing heavy rainfall and the possibility of flooding and landslides, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.