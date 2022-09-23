Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian on Path Toward Parts of Cuba, Florida: Watch the Track Live

Parts of Florida's west coast and Panhandle remained in the cone of concern as Ian is expected to form into a hurricane as early as Sunday

By NBC 6 Staff

Tropical Storm Ian is expected potentially develop into a major Category 4 hurricane before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm is expected to move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While all of South Florida is out of the cone of concern, residents will need to monitor the system in the coming days as the storm's path moves west-northwest.

Flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid next week, NHC forecasters said.

2022 Hurricane Season

2022 Hurricane Season May 31

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

2022 Hurricane Season Sep 23

Track the Tropics with Radar And Alerts in the NBC 6 App As Hurricane Season Heats Up

Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Tropical Storm Iantropical stormHurricane Fionahurricane season 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us