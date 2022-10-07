Tropical Storm Julia Forms, Could Become Next Hurricane During Move Toward Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of Colombia and a hurricane watch has been issued for an area of the Nicaraguan coast to the border with Honduras, forecasters said.

Winds from the system were at 40 mph Friday morning. The system was forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast of Central America on Saturday, the NHC said.

Here's the track and intensity forecast for newly formed Tropical Storm #Julia. We could very well see hurricane force winds and over a foot of rain across portions of #CentralAmerica. #Colombia #Nicaragua #Honduras @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/zzWTRUSJDX — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) October 7, 2022

The forecast cone had the system moving to the west or west-northwest before a possible landfall in Nicaragua.

The system was expected to stay well south of Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve become a remnant low Thursday night.