Tropical Storm Kate Moving Away From U.S.; Two Areas Could Become Named Systems: NHC

While the final advisory has been written on what is now Tropical Depression Ida, as many as three systems could be named by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Kate has winds of 40 miles per hour on Tuesday morning as it sits east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. The poorly organized system is moving to the north and will not impact the United States.

An area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea is moving west-northwest and could impact Central America but is not expected to have any impacts on the United States. A 20 percent chance of development is possible over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area off the coast of Africa is well defined according to forecasters as thunderstorm activities is beginning to form. A 90 percent chance of development is forecast over the next 48 hours as the area moves to the west before making more of a northward turn.

South Florida does not appear in any areas of concern for either potential system, but forecasters will keep watching for any potential changes.

If either unnamed system does develop, they will be named Larry and Mindy and be the 12th and 13th named systems of the 2021 hurricane season.