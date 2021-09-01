Tropical Storm Larry Forms in Atlantic, Not Expected to Impact U.S.: NHC

The latest tropical system to be named could become the 2021 hurricane season’s next major storm, but South Florida and the United States are not expected to be impacted.

Tropical Storm Larry sits south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with winds of 50 miles per hour as it moves west at 22 m.p.h. Forecasts say Larry could become a Category 3 hurricane later in the week as it makes a northern turn by the weekend.

Larry is expected to remain away from the United States, but forecasters will watch for any changes.

Meanwhile, Kate was downgraded to a tropical depression with winds of 35 m.p.h. Wednesday as the system slowly moves to the north. No impact is forecast for the United States as Kate moves away from land and struggles to survive in the waters of the Atlantic.

A third area located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea could slowly develop by the weekend before interacting with Central America and later the Yucatan Peninsula to prevent it from becoming a major storm. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

If the area does become named, it would be named Mindy and be the 13th named storm of the season.