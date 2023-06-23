Tropical storm warnings dropped in Barbados as Bret continues toward Caribbean waters, Cindy remains weak

Tropical storm warnings are now dropped for Barbados per the 5 a.m. advisory as Bret continues to work to the west rather quickly as a 60 mph tropical storm.

Isolated rain totals of 10” are possible from Guadeloupe south to St Vincent and the Grenadines and east to Barbados.

Bret will continue to work west over the open waters of the Caribbean and finally flame out this weekend.

Tropical Storm Cindy remains a weak tropical storm, located roughly 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The storm has begun it’s shift to the north and is expected to miss the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola completely.

Cindy is forecast to dissipate early next week and continues to pose very little threat to the U.S.