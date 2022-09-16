Tropical Storm Warnings for Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands as Fiona Expected to Intensify

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fiona as it makes its way west toward Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for several islands including Puerto Rico where 4 to 8 inches is forecast with maximum totals of up to 12 inches along the eastern and southern areas.

Tropical storm warnings were also issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Marteen, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fiona's maximum sustained winds are 50 miles per hour as it moved west at 15 mph and sits hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the British Virgin Islands and Dominica.

Fiona, which formed Wednesday, was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Forecasts have winds pushing some of the thunderstorms away from the system and eventually pushing it away from the United States after it intensifies to near hurricane strength.

The biggest concern with #Fiona will be flooding rains. Some spots could see isolated 10-15" of rain. #Mudslide and #landslide potential worries me more than the winds at this point. Stay with @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/cT985oJ0bh — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 16, 2022

Between three and eight inches of rain are expected for parts of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and eastern Hispaniola while some parts could see as much as 10 to 15 inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is possible for parts of the area, creating the concern for mudslides.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.