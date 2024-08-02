Tropical storm watches and warnings issued for parts of Florida for new system

Tropical storm warnings and watches were issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the state's west coast Friday for a potential tropical cyclone that could become 2024's next named storm.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 420 miles southeast of Key West with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

11am EDT August 2nd: Here are the initial key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four (#PTC4).



Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys and portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.https://t.co/it6IRLenVu pic.twitter.com/zkvTeNe2MH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 2, 2024

The NHC issued the tropical storm watch for the Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound Bridge, and the west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka.

The tropical storm warning was issued for the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach.

The disturbance was expected to develop into a tropical depression on Saturday as it moves across the Straits of Florida and could become a tropical storm by Saturday night, the NHC said.

If it does develop further, the system would be named Debby.

The system was moving over Cuba on Friday and a turn toward the northwest at a slower forward speed was expected Friday night or Saturday, followed by a turn toward the north on Sunday.

The system was expected to move near or over Florida's west coast Saturday night through Sunday night.

Impact to Miami-Dade and Broward

Although portions of South Florida including Miami-Dade and Broward weren't in the NHC's initial potential track area, impacts from the system were still expected.

Regardless of development, look for breezy conditions and rain to pick up Friday night and into the weekend. Expect widespread wind gusts of 20-30 mph or more with some locations picking up multiple inches of rain.

Potential Tropical Storm Four is born. The system is located of eastern #Cuba and is currently 420 miles southeast of Key West. Mostly a rainmaker for South Florida. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/maQGd0LrI5 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 2, 2024

The highest amounts of rain and gustiest winds will likely occur in the Keys but busy weather is expected across the region.

Conditions are forecast to improve late Sunday and into Monday morning as the system pulls away.

DeSantis Declares State of Emergency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for a number of counties in the state ahead of the system.

The order includes Monroe County but not Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach.