Tropical Storms Alex, Arlene Soak South Florida, Kick Off Last 2 Hurricane Seasons

One year ago, we were getting ready for Potential Tropical Cyclone One --- the storm that would go on to become Tropical Storm Alex.

On June 4, 2022 Alex dumped 10-15” of rain to parts of Miami and the Upper Keys.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Arlene is much different because instead of going to our north, like PTC One last year, it slides just to our south. That keeps the active or dirty side to our south closer to Cuba.

While we’ve seen plenty of rain and heavy rain will continue, it is much less rain than we would have had if the system curled up toward the west coast instead of going to our south.