Tropical Storms Peter and Rose Form Over the Atlantic Ocean

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Peter formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday, and a new Tropical Storm Rose was spinning over the far eastern Atlantic becoming the 17th named storm of the season.

Peter was centered about 350 miles (560 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 p.m. EDT advisory.

The tropical storm was expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. Forecasters expected 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rainfall through Tuesday.

Top winds were around 45 mph (75 kph) and Peter was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Meanwhile, tropical depression Seventeen formed Sunday and was named a Tropical Storm Rose, the 17th named storm of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said it was over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph). The system was expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday, however there were no immediate threats to land, forecasters said.