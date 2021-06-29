Tropical Wave in Atlantic Could Become Next Named System: NHC

After Tropical Storm Danny made landfall shortly after forming Monday off the coast of the southeast United States, another potential system could form in the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said the tropical wave is located over 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with some slow development possible as it moves to the west and northwest over the next five days.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Showers and thunderstorms are associated with the wave, which has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.

NHC forecasters have not issued any advisories at this time or said if it could have any future impact on Florida or the United States.

If the wave is given a name by the NHC, it would be named Elsa and be the fifth named system of the 2021 hurricane season.