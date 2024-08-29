Hurricane season

Tropical wave now has 40% chance to develop and could become tropical depression

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forecasters are tracking a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the Central Tropical Atlantic that could become a tropical depression.

The tropical wave, which was just under 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, now has a 40% chance of development over the next several days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday.

This feature is currently moving west at 10-15 mph and could develop into a depression as it nears the Lesser Antilles by early next week.

Long range global models tend to keep the system south of South Florida as it moves across the Caribbean Sea next week.

Model guidance tends to do a much better job at forecasting an accurate track if/when a system actually develops, so you have to take the long-range forecast with a grain of salt.

In the short term, those with interests in the throughout Caribbean should stay tuned.

Tropical activity tends to pick up in late August and early September as we near the peak of the season. The statistical peak is September 10th but keep in mind that September and October are busier than July and August.

Bottom line? We’ve got a long way to go.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane seasonFlorida
