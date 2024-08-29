Tropical wave now has 40% chance to develop and could become tropical depression

Forecasters are tracking a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the Central Tropical Atlantic that could become a tropical depression.

The tropical wave, which was just under 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, now has a 40% chance of development over the next several days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday.

This feature is currently moving west at 10-15 mph and could develop into a depression as it nears the Lesser Antilles by early next week.

A tropical wave is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic. This feature now has a 40% chance of development in the next several days. Those with interests in the #Caribbean should stay tuned. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/HDvmyBPbj9 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 29, 2024

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Long range global models tend to keep the system south of South Florida as it moves across the Caribbean Sea next week.

Model guidance tends to do a much better job at forecasting an accurate track if/when a system actually develops, so you have to take the long-range forecast with a grain of salt.

In the short term, those with interests in the throughout Caribbean should stay tuned.

Tropical activity tends to pick up in late August and early September as we near the peak of the season. The statistical peak is September 10th but keep in mind that September and October are busier than July and August.

Bottom line? We’ve got a long way to go.