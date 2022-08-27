Tropics Begin to Heat Up as Tropical Waves Form in Caribbean, Atlantic

After an historically quiet season so far, the tropics are starting to heat up just as we enter the final days of August.

There are two tropical waves of interest, one in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic.

The one in the Atlantic will continue to move west toward the Caribbean over the next five to seven days.

There are signs that this system could start to strengthen closer to the islands, but it is simply too early to know where this system will end up, but we will have to keep an eye on this toward Labor Day weekend on the entire east coast of the United States.

The wave in the Caribbean wants to move toward the Yucatan and there are signs that this system might strengthen in the Gulf Of Mexico, but there are no indications we need to worry about it.

Worst case scenario would be some enhanced rain chances in South Florida late next week on the far northern side of the system.