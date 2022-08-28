Tropics Continue to Heat Up with 2 Areas of Interest Worth Watching

There are four areas of interest in the Tropics this Sunday, but there are only two that are of immediate interest to the United States and possibly even to Florida.

The disorganized disturbance in the Caribbean continues to move toward the Yucatan and will eventually head toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The worst case scenario for South Florida would be some enhanced moisture toward the weekend on the northern periphery of the system.

Some models develop this into a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, other models fizzle it out.

Either way, no direct impacts are expected in South Florida, but South Texas may need to keep an eye on it for Labor Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Invest 91L, or the system that could very well be Danielle in the coming days, will continue to move west toward the north side of the Antilles.

Many models now show strengthening, but it is too early to know to what degree.

There is also a lot of uncertainty about where this system will go with one model bringing something toward South Florida as we approach Labor Day and other models keeping a strengthening storm away from us.

We will know more in the coming days as more models become available.