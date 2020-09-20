Tropics Update: Teddy and Wilfred Lose Strength, Beta Could Bring Heavy Rains to Gulf Coast

Hurricane Teddy has lost some strength in the Atlantic, now a category 2 with winds of 105 mph. The storm is still forecast to pass just east of Bermuda on Monday.

The storm could be close enough for tropical storm conditions, thus the tropical storm warning, but it'll stay far away enough to keep hurricane conditions out of Bermuda.

Wilfred has weakened to a tropical depression over the open Atlantic as it continue to move west. Could some moisture make it to the Lesser or Greater Antilles over the next week? Possibly.

But it will not be a significant or organized system, so no concerns at this time.

Tropical Storm Beta is holding steady with 60 mph winds. It is drifting toward the Texas coast at only 3 mph, which will lead to its biggest impact upon landfall: rain from Texas to Mississippi over the next five days.

Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

There are two other systems out there right now. The remnants of Paulette could fire up again into something more organized near the Azores and a weak area of low pressure off the northeast coast of Florida is being watched but has almost zero chance of developing.