Sanitation Truck Driver Struck by BSO Deputy in Pompano Beach

A man driving a sanitation truck was struck by a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle early Friday in Pompano Beach.

Chopper footage showed several Broward Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive after the crash took place just after 5:30 a.m.

“A driver of a sanitation truck parked his vehicle in the designated left turn lane at a construction site," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. "The preliminary investigation reveals that as the driver of that truck exited the vehicle, he stepped into the path of an oncoming Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy that was heading northbound on North Ocean Boulevard.”

After hitting the driver, the deputy immediately stopped, rendered aid and reported the crash, Codd said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The deputy, who was also not identified, was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Chopper 6 footage also showed a damaged cruiser with the windshield smashed and a truck in the center turn lane with its doors open.

“The investigation reveals the deputy had their headlights and blue cruise lights on top of the vehicle on to provide greater visibility to the community," Codd said, adding that speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

People who live in the area said the person who was hit was an AES crew member servicing a portable toilet for a construction site nearby. That has not been confirmed by investigators at this time, but the truck had AES Portable Sanitation on its side.

NBC 6 called the company but they had no comment at this time.

Both directions of Ocean Drive were closed between the 1000 and 1300 blocks until they reopened shortly before 10 a.m.