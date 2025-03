A truck on fire caused a portion of Interstate 75 in Miami-Dade to be shut down Thursday evening.

The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Northwest 138th Street in Hialeah.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Crews were extinguishing the fire but had all southbound lanes closed.

It was unknown if anyone was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Check back with NBC6 for updates.