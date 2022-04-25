Truck Slams Into Overpass on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood

Authorities responded after a truck slammed into an overpass on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood Monday.
The incident happened at the Sheridan Street overpass and left chunks of concrete on a section of the Turnpike.
Workers could be seen cleaning the debris underneath a "low cearance" sign, with two lanes blocked off.
A large flatbed tractor-trailer with what appeared to be a crane was pulled over on the side of the roadway and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.