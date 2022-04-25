Broward County

Truck Slams Into Overpass on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood

Authorities responded after a truck slammed into an overpass on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood Monday.

The incident happened at the Sheridan Street overpass and left chunks of concrete on a section of the Turnpike.

Workers could be seen cleaning the debris underneath a "low cearance" sign, with two lanes blocked off.

A large flatbed tractor-trailer with what appeared to be a crane was pulled over on the side of the roadway and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

