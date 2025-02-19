Miami

‘True Crime Cruise' with John Walsh and podcast hosts to sail out of Miami

Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise will take place on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy ship. The four-night cruise will sail from Miami starting Jan. 26, 2026, to Nassau, Bahamas

By Associated Press

Hosts of many popular true crime podcasts will headline a murder-themed cruise next year that's being billed as a first-of-its kind immersive mystery experience at sea.

The cruise will feature “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh, Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala from "RedHanded," Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi from “Scamfluencers,” Aaron Habel and Justin Evans from "Generation Why," Carl Miller of “Kill List,” “Hollywood & Crime” host Tracy Pattin and Chris Stewart from “Law & Crime.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The true crime community is packed full of talented creators, experts and some of the most discerning fans/listeners out there! So, finding such an exciting way to connect with all these people — on a one-of-a-kind Caribbean cruise(!) — is the best news ever! It’s going to be so much fun, we can’t wait!” Bala wrote to The Associated Press.

Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise will take place on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy ship. The four-night cruise will sail from Miami starting Jan. 26, 2026, to Nassau, Bahamas.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In addition to the podcast hosts, the cruise will have body language expert Susan Constantine, blood splatter expert Alina Burroughs, forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie, genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, former detectives Robert Souza and Tom Lange and true crime author Tori Telfer.

The cruise will feature murder mystery events, workshops, panel discussions, a crime-solving immersive theater, self-defense classes and trivia nights.

Two packages are available: One includes food, basic drinks, access to panels and presentations, starting at $1,335 per person based on double occupancy. The other package starts at $3,235.

Local

6 to Know 2 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 10 mins ago

1 dead after vehicle and bicyclist crash in Palmetto Bay: MDSO

The cruise is a collaboration between festival and music cruise operator Sixthman and podcast studio and network Wondery.

“We are looking forward to sharing this with so many other talented individuals who are sure to make this event truly special, through their expertise, energy, and enthusiasm for the genre,” Hagi said in an email.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us