Traffic impacts as Trump arrives in Miami a day after announcing aggressive global tariffs

President Donald Trump is arriving at Miami International Airport on Thursday, a day after announcing sweeping tariffs on major trade partners.

He's expected to spend some time in Miami and at his Doral resort for a dinner for LIV Golf before leaving for Mar-a-Lago later this evening.

Doral officials advised traffic in the area of NW 87th Avenue and 41st Street will be affected starting at 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to follow all traffic instructions from police personnel in the area.

The Trump administration's aggressive global tariff regime against imported goods from some of its closest allies has drawn strong reactions across the board.

Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will now face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports.

