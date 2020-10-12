Trump Attending Florida Rally Monday, 1st Since Contracting Coronavirus

Just a week after his release from the hospital, President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since contracting the coronavirus.

Trump, whose doctor said Monday for the first time that he had received a negative test for COVID-19, will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida — the first stop in a busy week that will include events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The Florida 'Make America Great Again' rally was rescheduled from October 2 after being canceled due to Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

After Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews Monday, the president's doctor released an update on his health that said Trump had tested negative for the virus — and had done so on consecutive days. His doctor, Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley, said that the tests, taking in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump was not contagious.

Florida is seen as critical to Trump’s reelection chances. Trump narrowly beat his 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the state by just over 112,000 votes. Some recent polls have suggested a close race in the state, while others have put Democrat Joe Biden ahead.

