Donald Trump

Trump Embraces Masks in Tweet, Saying Wearing One Is ‘Patriotic'

Why the change of heart? It's almost certainly a reaction to declining poll numbers, NBC 6 Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo says

By Alyssa Hyman

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 11, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A day after saying he would not consider a national mask mandate, President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself Monday wearing one, calling it "patriotic."

The tweet said in part, “many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

The picture was from his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. It’s also the only time the president has worn a mask publicly.

face masks 5 hours ago

Trump Gives Masks His Strongest Endorsement Yet After Downplaying Them for Months

Fact Check Jul 19

Fact Check: Trump's Alternate Reality on COVID-19 Threat

It’s a major shift in messaging, even from just this weekend when Trump said he would not consider a national mandate on masks. 

“I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good. But I leave it up to the governors,” Trump said.

So why the student change of heart? NBC 6 Political Analysts Carlos Curbelo says it’s almost certainly politically motivated. 

“The president is seeing the same poll numbers that the rest of the country is seeing,” Curbelo said.

In fact some polls show the president trailing Joe Biden by double digits. 

And it's not just the new mask message, Trump also announced that he’s bring back briefings. 

Curbelo says the president knows that he needs to change course if he wants to win in November. 

“The president has, for a long time, said that wearing a mask projects weakness, and this is a president who always wants to project strength and always wants to say he's right, so this is almost certainly a reaction to declining poll numbers,” Curbelo said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpCarlos Curbelomasks
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us