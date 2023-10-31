Trump reportedly visits Miami federal courthouse for classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump was spotted leaving the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday after a visit reportedly related to the classified documents case against him.

NBC6 cameras captured Trump's motorcade driving away after the quick and unannounced visit.

Back in June, Trump made his first appearance in Miami court to plead not guilty to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials that contained sensitive security information and government secrets. Prosecutors also allege Trump showed off the documents to people who did not have security clearances to review them.

Trump was reportedly in Miami on Tuesday with his attorneys to review some of those sensitive documents in a secured facility. NBC6 has yet to confirm those details.

There is another hearing on this case scheduled later this week in Fort Pierce. It's unclear if Trump will appear.

The visit comes as the Republican frontrunner juggles a number of court cases while running for president in the 2024 election.