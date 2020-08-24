Florida

Trump Supporter Punches Florida Biden Fan in Sign Dispute: Deputies

Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff's deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert

Getty Images

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanor after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbors over their yard signs.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff's deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.

According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert's Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert's yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.

Local

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Miami-Dade Businesses Still Adjusting to New Normal as County Continues to Hand Out Citations, Closures

Decision 2020 14 hours ago

Parkland Shooting Survivors Hit the Road, Target Youth Vote

Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbor say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.

Vullo was released from jail Saturday and ordered to stay away from Lebert.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaDonald TrumpJoe BidenDecision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us