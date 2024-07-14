‘Trump is alive': Trump supporters gather outside Versailles in Miami following rally attack

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside Versailles in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood following an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

They were yelling chants including “Trump is alive”, “Viva Trump” and “USA”.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police also showed up to monitor the situation, ensuring everything remained peaceful and traffic continued to flow.

Around 8:00 p.m., there were already a few people outside Versailles but the crowd grew once they learned and saw what happened in Pennsylvania. Supporters brought their flags, loud speakers and wore their Trump shirts to show their support for the former president.

Many of the supporters said they’re angry the shooting happened, still in shock but relieved the president is okay. They’re also saddened that someone lost their life and others were hurt.

Hundreds of people also drove by Versailles, honking their horns and yelling out the window.

Several supporters said they've attended Trump rallies in the past, including the rally in Doral earlier this week.

“The problem is not the security, Trump has a lot of security, maybe the best,” one Trump supporter said. “Secret service, police, special force, SWAT, TSA. The killer was not inside the place. I was Navy seal. There is technology to shoot from two miles for example depending on the gun.”

The rally in Little Havana remained peaceful Saturday night.