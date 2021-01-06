Trump Supporters Lead Caravan Through Miami to Protest Election Results

A local group of Trump supporters held a caravan Wednesday throughout Miami to protest Congress's now-halted vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The caravan, organized by pro-Trump groups such as Cubans for Trump, started at Doral Park and is expected to make several stops through Miami, including at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

“Thousands of people are going from Miami over to DC and thousands of them are already there," said Juan Fiol, chairman of Miami Trump Volunteers. "We’re gonna let them know that the American people are not gonna sit here and take it.”

Multiple lawsuits challenging the election results have failed -- and there has been no evidence presented of massive fraud -- but the president's supporters say they are standing by him.

At the nation's capital, the National Guard and other federal agencies were deployed to the U.S. Capitol as pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.

Members of Congress were given gas masks and Vice President Mike Pence was brought to a secure location as chaos descended on the nation's capital during what is typically a routine part of a peaceful transfer of power.

At least one person inside the Capital was shot by a member of law enforcement, officials told NBC News.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.