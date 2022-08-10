Trump Supporters Remain at Mar-a-Lago Days After FBI Raided Property

Following Monday's search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, dozens of supporters gathering once again - a crowd that’s grew through Tuesday afternoon.

“All the stuff Hillary got away with, all the stuff Hunter Biden is getting away with and just everything on the side of the Democrats - just double standard, hypocrisy. It's just we are all fed up with it,” said William Pugliese, who drove from Fort Lauderdale.

Former FBI agent turned attorney Stuart Kaplan says it’s likely the FBI would only use a search warrant of this magnitude if the Department of Justice had exhausted all other avenues.

“This was necessary because there were efforts to try to retrieve the documents, which were either refused or acknowledged to not be in the President’s possession,” said Kaplan.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his resort.

Earlier this year, the National Archives announced that classified material was discovered in 15 boxes of records stored at the estate before referring the matter to the Justice Department.

“The level of scrutiny would’ve reached the Attorney General of the United States,” Kaplan said. “I think he insured the level of integrity was beyond reproach and withstand whatever side of the aisle you’re on.”

In a lengthy statement Mr. Trump wrote in part that Mar-a-Lago was "under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," claiming it was "unannounced" and portraying himself as the victim of political persecution.

“The execution of a search warrant is not proof that someone is guilty of committing a crime,” said Kaplan.