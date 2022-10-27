Trump to Hold Rally in Miami With Rubio, But Apparently Not DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio just a couple days before Florida voters head to the polls.

But not on the guest list, so far, is fellow Republican Ron DeSantis.

The Nov. 6 "Get Out the Vote Rally" will be held at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, according to Trump's website.

Trump will be joined by Rubio, who is running for reelection this year against Democrat Val Demings.

DeSantis is also seeking reelection, battling Democrat Charlie Crist in Florida gubernatorial race.

Recent polls show both DeSantis and Rubio are favored for reelection, but it's unclear why DeSantis apparently wasn't included in the rally.

DeSantis has been rumored to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate, which could put him at odds with Trump if he once again seeks the Republican presidential nomination.