Traffic back open after car catches on fire at MIA

Traffic at Miami International reopened Tuesday morning after a car caught on fire, which caused temporary closures.

NBC6 cameras captured fire rescue crews working to put out the fire.

A tow truck has since taken the vehicle away.

No injuries were reported and how the vehicle caught on fire remains under investigation.

MIA released the following statement:

"All traffic is being re-directed to the arrival level until the affected area on the departure level is cleared of debris and the burned vehicle is towed. One of Concourse D’s four TSA checkpoints is also closed temporarily until the area is cleared. Drivers going to MIA this morning should give themselves extra time."

Drivers are still being diverted away from the area as crews continue to clean up the scene.