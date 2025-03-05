TSA share tips for travelers as spring break approaches

The Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday held a press conference at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to outline their plan for what travelers can expect during spring break.

During the press conference, TSA said they expect a record number of passengers to go through security checkpoints, which means there will be more staff on hand and more lanes open during spring break.

The busiest travel period at FLL is March 15 through March 17, where they expect over 70,000 passengers per day, peaking at 78,000.

March 30 to the 31st will also be busy.

TSA officers also offered a firsthand look at all the items that are not allowed when traveling.

Some of the items they are cautioning travelers not to bring to avoid long wait times at the airport include the following:

Knives

guns

power tools

alcohol or large liquids.

During spring break, sunscreen is one of the biggest offenders that people sometimes try to bring on board. If people do bring sunscreen, it needs to be kept at under 3.4 ounces for their carry-on or if they check it in their bag.

"For spring break, we are planning for a very busy spring break travel season," said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. "We’re going to see a pretty heavy volume across the country and it’s going to ramp up as we get into the middle of march and the end of march. The one way passengers can help us with keeping those wait times down is by making sure they don’t bring items like these to the security checkpoint because whenever we have to stop and go through the rules with passengers, it’s going to slow things down.”

TSA is also asking travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight during this busy time.

Travelers can expect to see more foot traffic at the airport from until mid-April.