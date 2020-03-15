coronavirus

TSA Officer at Fort Lauderdale Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In a statement, the agency said the officer was receiving medical care

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Transportation Security Administration officer who works at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

In a statement, the agency said the officer was receiving medical care after testing positive for COVID-19. All TSA employees who came into contact with the worker over the past 14 days are in self-isolation, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Well-Known South Florida Rabbi Tests Presumptive Positive for Coronavirus

Florida primary 2 hours ago

‘We’re Definitely Voting’: Florida Primary Going Forward Despite Coronavirus

"Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," officials said.

No information on if any passengers came into contact with the employee has been released.

On Saturday, officials confirmed that a TSA officer at Orlando International Airport also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International AirportTSA
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us