TSA Officer at Fort Lauderdale Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Transportation Security Administration officer who works at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

In a statement, the agency said the officer was receiving medical care after testing positive for COVID-19. All TSA employees who came into contact with the worker over the past 14 days are in self-isolation, officials said.

"Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," officials said.

No information on if any passengers came into contact with the employee has been released.

On Saturday, officials confirmed that a TSA officer at Orlando International Airport also tested positive for the new coronavirus.