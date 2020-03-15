TSA Officer at Orlando International Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Orlando International Airport tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said.

The TSA officer was receiving medical care and will remain home until cleared by a doctor after receiving an initial positive test for COVID-19, the TSA said in a statement Saturday.

Officers who were in close contact with the officer were identified and advised to stay home and self-observe for the next 14 days, officials said.

The TSA has also coordinated with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked, officials said.

"Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Orange County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," the TSA said.