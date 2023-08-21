Tua Tagovailoa's foundation surpasses fundraising goal for Maui wildfire victims

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has raised over $100,000 through his foundation to help those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

As of Monday, the Tua Foundation raised $102,000, surpassing its original goal of $100,000.

"In the wake of the Maui wildfires, our community needs us more than ever. With the strength of our 'Ohana and the deep-rooted values of Aloha, let's lend a helping hand to those in need," Tagovailoa wrote on the fundraising page. "Stand with me in showing the Aloha spirit is unbreakable. 100% of all donations will go directly to support those affected in Hawaii."

Through his foundation, the Hawaii native supports various youth initiatives and other charitable causes.

A series of wildfires broke out early August predominantly on the island of Maui. As of Monday, the official death toll stands at 114, with 850 people still missing. President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for the state that made federal aid funding available to help residents recover.

Click here to donate through the Tua Foundation.