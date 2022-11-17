‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist.

Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets.

“I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

As the chief handed out holiday greetings, she also handed out turkeys. Instead of tickets, drivers who were caught committing minor traffic violations received free turkeys.

“Especially with the older women, we get that sense of ‘oh my gosh, I was looking for a turkey, I didn’t know how I was going to feed my family and you just gave me something I was looking for,’” said Noel-Pratt. “There are tears in their eyes, and it kind of resonates with us.”

Five teams from the Miami Gardens Police Department spread out across 10 different intersections to give out a total of 100 turkeys donated by Walmart.

“Everybody deserves to have a great holiday,” said Juan Rodriguez, Walmart Store Manager. “I think this brings a little bit of joy to the community that we gladly serve, and to us it’s an honor.”

The traffic stops drummed up excitement, gratitude and a flood of emotions for recipients.

“Overwhelmed, but the turkey made it feel all better,” said Abby Johnson, who added she plans to prepare the turkey with jerk seasoning.

Along with the turkey, drivers were given gentle reminders to follow the law on the road and to stay safe.