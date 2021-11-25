Turkey Trot Race Returns to Tropical Park Thursday

After one year away due to the COVID pandemic, runners will get a chance to lace up their sneakers yet again for the annual Baptist Health Turkey Trot 5K and 10 K event Thursday.

The run begins at 7:30 a.m. at Tropical Park with a Kids Trot starting at 9:30 a.m. Runners will return to the southwest Miami-Dade event after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event, which has taken place for decades and is an annual event for some families in the area, will cause Southwest 82nd Avenue to be closed from Miller Road to Southwest 43rd Street.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Camillus House, which has been providing humanitarian services to Miami’s poor and homeless since 1960.

A shoe drive will also take place with GotSneakers on-site collecting old and/or unwanted sneakers to be recycled. Monetary donations may also be made during online registration.