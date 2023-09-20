‘Turned our whole life upside down': Plantation family tries to bounce back after crash destroyed home

A Plantation family is starting over after their rental home was destroyed when a car crashed into it in August.

“I thank God that my kids are here today and I’m here,” said Steven Ristick, who lived in the home with his family for four years.

Ristick, his wife and sons were out of town when a driver suffering a medical episode smashed into their home at the corner of Pine Terrace and Holly Lane.

“A guy went through the siding of the house and turned our whole life upside down,” said Ristick.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The silver SUV crashed through two bedrooms, and the entire house is now condemned.

Ristick said they lost thousands of dollars worth of belongings, which are now crushed in a pile of debris inside the home.

Thankfully their landlord, Invitation Homes, helped relocate them to another rental property in Davie, but the move is still expensive.

"We didn’t have renters' insurance at the time, we had to relocate, movers,” said Ristick.

Invitation Homes told NBC6 they hope to restore the house, but that will take some time. Before any assessments can be done, Ristick and his family need to move out.

A GoFundMe page is setup for the family. To access it, click here.