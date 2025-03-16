Tween's latest trend include birthday parties at beauty stores

Move over, Dave and Buster’s. Tweens are now having their birthday parties at beauty brand stores like Sephora and Ulta. It’s part of Generation Alpha’s skin care craze.

Forget the piñata, these days birthday parties have a beauty twist. Generation Alpha, those born after 2010, are obsessed with skin care and they’re trading in bounce houses for beauty bashes.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I went to Ulta and I told them, like, 'Hey, I’m throwing my nine-year-old a birthday party, and I’m going to show up here on a pink Hummer limo with 18 little girls, and they’re going to shop in your store,'” said Paola Hayes.

Like so many tween girls, 9-year-old Leighton loves skin care, so her mom suggested hosting her birthday at the beauty retailer, Ulta.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Let me go to Ulta, find out if I can bring, you know, 20 little girls to go shopping there, and honestly, I spent less, if not about the same, that I would have spent throwing a party for her,” said Hayes. Armed with gift cards, the girls arrived to the store in style and swarmed the aisles.

“I get sunburned on my nose very easily, even if I put sunblock on. So I use, like, skin care, but it has sunscreen in it,” said 9-year-old Leighton. For Leighton, it’s about protecting her fair skin. Many of these tweens are inspired by social media videos.

Annual skin care sales exploded from $7.8 to $9.2 billion over the last few years.

But, what about people who think they’re too young to be worrying about their skin?

“I think it’s a good foundation for the future. Honestly, I wish I would have been more focused on it when I was younger. Maybe not this young, but I checked the ingredients before I let her buy certain things,” said Hayes.

Dermatologists encourage a good skin care routine at any age, but say young people should stick to the basics like cleansers and sunscreen.

“I don’t think it’s a focus on appearance, to be honest. I think it’s more something fun for her. I think it’s something that feels cool to them,” Hayes said.

Despite the trend on social media, Sephora told NBC6 they do "not offer a formal party program for customers of any age at any location.” Ulta did not respond to our request for information.

Once upon a time, little girls played with their mom’s makeup, but now, this generation seems to have their own kits.

“I take her stuff all the time. She’s got better skin care than I do,” said Hayes.

As for Leighton, she said it was her "favorite party so far."