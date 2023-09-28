Twin brothers arrested in illegal dumping caught on camera in northwest Miami-Dade

Twin brothers who were caught on camera illegally dumping large appliances, furniture and other items in northwest Miami-Dade are facing charges, officials said.

The incident happened back in July and led to the felony arrest of the brothers, officials with Miami-Dade's Department of Solid Waste Management said Wednesday.

An officer with the department's Special Investigations Unit was monitoring a camera and witnessed three men removing items from a truck and dumping them.

The officer called Miami-Dade Police and an officer responded to the area, where the driver of the truck admitted to the dumping, officials said.

The driver and another man, his twin brother, were arrested. The third man who wasn't found at the scene was their younger brother.

Officials didn't release their identities.

"This situation is unfortunate, but these two brothers have now learned a harsh lesson,” said Olga Espinosa-Anderson, Interim Director of Solid Waste Management. "Illegal dumping is a serious crime in Miami-Dade County, and if you do it, you will face a serious penalty."