Twins Die After One Tried to Save Brother From Drowning in Miami-Dade Lake

Twin brothers died Friday after one tried saving the other from drowning in a lake in northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded at around 3 p.m. to Arthur Woodard Park at Northwest 99th Street after a call of two people in the water.

The twins were playing near the lake when one of them fell into the water, Miami-Dade Police said in a news conference. Witnesses said another teen had pushed him into the lake.

The twin's brother then jumped into the lake to help. Both of them couldn't swim and started to drown, police said.

Fire officials said three divers were searching the lake for the victims. Both teens were eventually pulled from the water and paramedics gave them CPR before transporting them to a local hospital.

One of the twins was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other was listed as critical, police said. His condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital.

Police haven't released their ages or identities and were in the process of notifying their families.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.