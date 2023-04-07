Twin Brothers in Critical Condition After Being Pulled From NW Miami-Dade Lake

Twin brothers were hospitalized in critical condition Friday after one tried saving the other from drowning in a northwest Miami-Dade lake, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 1100 block of Northwest 99th Street, near Arthur Woodard Park, after a call of two people in the water.

The brothers were playing near the lake when another young teen, who is not related to the twins, pushed one of them into the water, Miami-Dade Police said. The other twin then jumped in to try to rescue his brother.

Fire officials said three divers were searching the lake for the victims.

Both teens were eventually pulled from the water and transported to local hospitals, where they remain in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.