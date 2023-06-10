Twins show their Florida Panther love by traveling with team to Las Vegas

You can count on twins Kurt and Andrew Wilson to be cheering on the Florida Panthers as they roar back in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The two South Florida can be spotted in the crowd at almost every home Panther game with their iconic banner featuring the two twins as ‘Panther Cubs.’

The two brothers grew up playing hockey in the 90’s, and when the Florida Panthers became and NHL team in 1993, their fandom was born. “

“This was when we were kids. Obviously, we were playing ice hockey back in the nineties, right after the Panthers kind of came out and, uh, you know, grew up playing. So, I don't know, we were, what, six, six-ish around this time?”, Kurt said.

“We kind of grew up and hockey wasn't our sport to play, but it became the sport to watch. We became season ticket owners for the Panthers back in 2015,” added Andrew.

The season-ticket holders not only showed up to Game 1 in Las Vegas, but then came back to South Florida for Game 3 as the Panthers worked their way back to 2-1 series.

Only this time, Kurt brought his son with him, cementing their full-circle Florida Panthers family saga.

It's a family affair that coincidentally aligns with the Panthers’ historic first ever Stanley Cup Finals series win.

The Florida Panthers take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.