Two Areas Could Become Named Systems in Atlantic Within Days: NHC

Two areas of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean could become named systems in the coming days and potentially bring wet weather to the United States.

The National Hurricane Center says one area is located off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina, moving northwest as it crosses warmer waters later Monday morning.

Officials say it could become more organized Monday, possibly becoming a tropical depression and bringing inches of rain to both states. At the same time, it would also impact South Florida’s weather and keep rain in the forecast.

A 60 percent chance of development is expected within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is slowly moving west and could develop at some point during the work week, reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday.

A 20 percent chance of formation is possible within 48 hours and a 30 percent chance is possible in the next five days.

If the NHC does assign names to the areas, they would be named Danny and Elsa.