Two Areas Could Become Next Named Systems, Not Expected to Impact Florida: NHC

Two areas located in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea could become the next named systems of the 2022 hurricane season, but neither is expected to impact Florida or much of the United States at this time.

The National Hurricane Center reports an area currently located south of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a tropical depression as early as next week while moving westward. A 60 percent chance of development over the next five days is possible as it moves toward Central America.

In the Atlantic Ocean, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is moving to the north with a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days. The area could become a tropical depression by early next week as it moves north while possibly impacting New England and parts of eastern Canada.

If they do become named systems, they would be named Lisa and Martin while becoming the 12th and 13th named systems of the 2022 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.