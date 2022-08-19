Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County

Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections.

Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

Eugene Suggs, 65, was also convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and was sentenced to 22 years. He was set free in 2015, state records show.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested both men Thursday in Broward.

The arrests happened the same day Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the Broward County courthouse announcing 20 people had been identified as committing voter fraud by the recently created Election Crimes and Security Office.

In almost identical probable cause affidavits, both men were convicted in Volusia County in February 1996 of second-degree murder, both completed Florida Voter Application forms in October 2019, both listed the same Fort Lauderdale address and both claimed they were not convicted felons or were but had their voting rights restored.

The court documents also showed both became registered voters in Broward County and received their Voter Information Cards in June 2020.

Records from the Supervisor of Elections Office indicated both men voted via mail-in ballots in the Aug. 18, 2020, primary and the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

The FDLE interviewed both men August 4th and agents said both Singleton and Suggs admitted to receiving two voter’s registration cards each in the mail and that they voted in the 2020 election cycle.