Two Arrested After Man Shot in Face at Barbershop in Coral Springs

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his face following an armed robbery at a barbershop in Coral Springs.

Police arrested Trae Butler, 18, and Richard Fowler, 20, in connection with the shooting in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.

The shooting happened during a robbery about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The pair was caught a short time after driving away from the crime scene.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man who was shot in the face was taken to Broward Health North medical center where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Fowler and Butler are each charged with attempted felony murder and armed robbery.

Butler is also charged with firing the weapon, resisting arrest, and grand theft of less than $5,000. Fowler is facing charges of reckless driving and driving without a license, records show.

Both are being held in the Broward County Jail without bond and both are being checked for their immigration status.