Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale

Two men have been arrested after another man was shot in the face in North Lauderdale and one of them is facing a charge of attempted murder.

Markell Moore, 18, is accused of firing the shot from a rifle, and Herbert Hicks, 40, allegedly helped Moore pick up the shell casings and hide the weapon.

The shooting happened at about 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Southwest 12 Court.

The victim – whose name was redacted from the incident report – was struck on the bridge of his nose and the bullet exited through his left cheek. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

While a perimeter was being set up around the area, a sheriff’s helicopter video camera recorded Moore throwing a rifle over the fence of a neighboring property. He was also seen with Hicks picking up shell casings, according to the arrest report.

BSO

Deputies said they later found the discarded 9mm Aero Precision rifle, a .380 caliber Ruger handgun that was reported stolen in Fort Lauderdale, and a sock full of bullets and shell casings.

Moore and a third person were found in Moore’s home during a sweep of the neighborhood, deputies said.

During questioning, the third person – whose name was redacted from the report – said Moore had the rifle and that Hicks helped collect the shell casings, investigators said.

Moore later admitted to firing the rifle at a group of men he believed were armed and that the victim was threatening him. He said the group fired at him and he fired back hitting a house, the report stated.

When Hicks was questioned, detectives said he claimed to be in the house that was struck by gunfire but he wasn’t aware of the shooting. The helicopter video told a different story.

Both were arrested Aug. 6. Moore remains in the Broward County Jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted juvenile, firing into a dwelling, and tampering with evidence, records show.

Hicks was charged with evidence tampering and resisting arrest without violence. He was released from jail the next day on a $2,000 bond.