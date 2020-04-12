Two Arrested For Murder of High School Senior Following Attempted Robbery: Police

Two men have been arrested for the alleged shooting of a high-school senior earlier this week in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, Sergio Berben and his girlfriend Andrea Camps Loacayo drove in Berben's car to an abandoned home located at 12041 Southwest 271st Street on Tuesday. They were to sell three pairs of sneakers to 19-year-old George Walton for $935.

When the three met, Walton reportedly asked to try the shoes on, and Berben responded saying he first wanted to see payment, according to an arrest report.

That's when a fourth man,19-year-old Adrian Cosby, approached Berben's vehicle on the driver's side and allegedly shot both Berben and Camps Lacayo with a firearm.

Berben immediately drove off to seek medical help for his girlfriend. The two were eventually transported by Miami-Dade fire rescue personnel to Jackson South Medical Center, where Camps Lacayo succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy ruled her cause of death a homicide.

The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020. Please join us as we keep her friends and family in our prayers. 🐺💔🙏🏼 @terrawolvesptsa @terraclassof2020 pic.twitter.com/utBirKINh1 — TERRA (@TerraWolves) April 8, 2020

Walson and Cosby had fled the scene northbound to VCosby's residence in Homestead, according to the arrest report.

On Saturday, Walton and Cosby were apprehended and taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau. Walton provided a statement where he confessed he had planned to steal Berben's sneakers once he tried them on, according to the report.