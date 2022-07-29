Two Arrested in Connection to Death Investigation in Dania Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives arrested two suspects late Thursday afternoon who were wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Dania Beach.

At approximately 3 a.m. on July 18, Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a shooting near the 1500 block of South Federal Highway in Dania Beach.

BSO deputies, Hollywood police officers, and Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and discovered a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics later pronounced him dead on the scene at 3:18 a.m.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide units were notified and responded to the scene to investigate and determined 37-year-old Katherine Farris and 37-year-old Charles Alford were the suspects responsible for the homicide and obtained arrest warrants.

On Thursday, detectives located and arrested Alford and Farris.

Both suspects were booked at BSO’s Main Jail and face one count each for first-degree murder.

Alford faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.